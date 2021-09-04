manish narwal wins gold: Tokyo Paralympics: Golden day for Indian para-shooters in Tokyo

Highlights

Historic Dinamani Narwal won gold for India in Tokyo Paralympics, Singhraj won silver India’s number of medals reached 15 Tokyo including 3 gold

Indian athletes continue to dominate the Tokyo Paralympics. Shortly after being assured of a medal in badminton, shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj created history by winning a medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event. While Manish targeted the gold medal, Singhraj came second. That is, he won the silver medal. In this way, India now has a total of 15 medals in the tournament.

Nineteen-year-old Narwal scored 218.2, setting a Paralympic record. On the other hand, Adana, who won bronze on Tuesday in the P1 Men’s S-Meter Air Pistol SH1 event, won the silver medal with a score of 216.7. Sergei Malyshev of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medal with a score of 196.8.

Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana was fourth with 536 points and Narwal was seventh with 533 points. India’s Akash could not make it to the final after finishing 27th. In this category, shooters hold pistols with only one hand because they have a deformity in one hand or leg due to injury to the spine or amputation of a limb. Some shooters aim while standing and some while sitting.

In this way Indian team has created history. He currently has 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 5 Bronze medals in his account. This is Team India’s best performance in Paralympic history. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals including 2 gold in Rio in 2016.