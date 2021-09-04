Jasprit Bumrah Moeen Ali LBW MISS: Jasprit Bumrah and team India did not Appeals for LBW against Moeen Ali as Ball Tracking Shows All Reds; Moeen Ali was out, but Team India made a big mistake, now Virat must be beating his head

London

Middle-order batsmen Ollie Pope (81) and Chris Woakes (50) helped England take a 99-run lead by scoring 290 runs in the first innings on the second day of the fourth Test against India at The Oval on Friday. achieved. India’s first innings was bundled out for 191 runs. For England, Pope scored 81 runs in 159 balls with the help of six fours and Woakes scored 50 runs in 60 balls with the help of 11 fours.

Apart from Pope and Woakes, Moeen Ali played a tremendous innings of 37 runs. By the way, he would have been out on the score of 14 runs only if Team India had appealed. Actually, the 5th ball of the 60th over of the innings was yorkered by Bumrah. The ball hit Moeen Ali’s leg. No Indian player appealed here. Had he done so, maybe the field umpire would have been hit on his forehead and India would have got the wicket.

It was clearly visible in the replay that the ball was hitting the leg stumps, but here Team India made a mistake. The result was that there was an important partnership of 71 runs for the 7th wicket between Moeen Ali and Ollie Pope. There is no doubt that Virat Kohli and Team India must have been disappointed by this. However, he was dismissed on a personal score of 35 runs. Ravindra Jadeja got him out caught by Rohit Sharma. For India, Umesh Yadav took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets each. Apart from these, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj got one wicket each.

India’s second innings

At the end of the day’s play, India have scored 43 runs without losing a wicket in the second innings and are now 56 runs behind England. Till the stumps, Lokesh Rahul 22 runs off 41 balls with the help of four fours and Rohit Sharma 20 runs off 56 balls with the help of two fours are present at the crease.

