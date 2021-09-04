Amazon Prime Video (PC | Android | iOS) is a streaming system from the American giant that allows you to watch different types of content, copyrighted by the platform or not, with just a few clicks. It is possible to access from different places, such as a computer or notebook, mobile devices or even through SmartTVs and consoles.

Not only movies and series live the platform, we can also follow our team of heart and cheer during their matches directly from the system. This is what we’ll talk about today, showing how to watch Brasileirão matches through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Brasileirão through Amazon Prime Video

Step 1: Access your Prime Video account through your platform of choice;

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Enter your data to access Amazon Prime Video (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2: Moving down the cursor you can find a specific part of Premiere, partner of Amazon Prime Video;

Going down the page you can find the Premiere advertisement (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3: when accessing this part the user sees all the matches that are happening and the ones to come, click on the Premiere icon for the next step;

Click on the main icon to start the subscription process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: A subscription is required in order to consume Premiere content through Prime Video. Click “Start watching” to continue;

By clicking on the icon, the user reaches the final part of the subscription process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5: a next page will open and by clicking on from then on, all Brasileirão matches will be available for you to enjoy football from the comfort of home.

Click on confirm in the lower right corner to confirm the subscription (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Now it’s just a matter of cheering for your heart team directly from the Amazon Prime Video system.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.