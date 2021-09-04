ind vs eng live score: India vs England Highlights: Oval Test tied, second day till stumps Team India 43/0 in second innings – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 2 live cricket score updates

London

After the end of the second day’s play of the Oval Test, the teams of India and England are currently tied. At stumps, the Indian team scored 43 runs in their second innings without losing any wicket. However, the Indian team is still 56 runs behind England’s first innings. Openers KL Rahul returned unbeaten on 22 and Rohit Sharma scored 20 runs.

Earlier, England scored 290 runs in their first innings on the basis of half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes. After bundled out Team India for 191 runs in the first innings, the hosts took a 99-run lead in the first innings.

England lost their last wicket in the form of Woakes. Woakes scored 50 runs off 60 balls with the help of 11 fours. On the back of excellent innings from Woakes and Pope, the hosts took a big lead against India.

In the first innings for India, Umesh Yadav took the most 3 wickets while Bumrah and Jadeja took two wickets. Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj took one wicket each.

Jadeja walks Robinus

Ravindra Jadeja bowled Ol Robinson to give India 9th success. Robinson could not do anything special and scored 5 runs and went to the pavilion.

Pope missed a century, Shardul got 8th success

Shardul Thakur gave England the 8th blow by dismissing Ollie Pope. Batting in great rhythm, Pope got out after scoring 81 runs. Shardul’s ball took the inner edge of Pope’s bat and went on the wickets. Pope hit 6 fours in 159 balls. England lost Pope’s wicket for 250.

England scored 227 runs for 7 wickets till T

England scored 227 for 7 in the first innings till T. The hosts are 36 runs ahead of India’s 191 runs in the first innings. Ollie Pope is unbeaten on 74 off 143 balls, while Chris Woakes is playing on 4 runs.

First breakthrough for Jadeja, Moeen Ali out for 35

Ravindra Jadeja gave England the seventh blow by catching Moeen Ali at the hands of Rohit Sharma. Moeen Ali was dismissed for 35 runs off 71 balls. He shared a partnership of 71 runs with Ollie Pope.

Ollie Pope’s fifty

Comeback man Ollie Pope completed his half-century off 92 balls. Pope hit 6 fours during this. He shared an 89-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow to get England out of trouble.

Siraj sent Bairstow to the pavilion

After lunch, India got the sixth breakthrough from pacer Mohammad Siraj. Siraj gave a big blow to England by dismissing the dangerous looking Jonny Bairstow lbw. Bairstow was dismissed for 37 runs off 77 balls. Bairstow hit 7 fours. Wicketkeeper Bairstow and Ollie Pope added 89 runs for the sixth wicket.

England 139 for 5 till lunch

England have scored 139 runs for 5 wickets till lunch. However, the hosts are still 52 runs behind the visiting India’s first innings total. There is a 77-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope. Both the batsmen are looking in excellent form at the moment. At the start of the second day’s play, England lost two wickets early on, but Pope and Bairstow took charge of England’s innings after that.

England century, Pope and Bairstow handled the innings

England completed their century in the 32nd over. In this, Jonny Bairstow contributed 16 and Olly Pope contributed 27 runs. Both the batsmen are looking in excellent form at the moment. There has been a half-century partnership between the two. In such a situation, the Indian bowlers will have to break this partnership soon.

Umesh sent Malan to the pavilion, half of England’s team in the pavilion

Half of England’s team has returned to the pavilion on 62 runs. After overton, Umesh has also shown the way to the pavilion to David Malan. Umesh caught Malan at the hands of Rohit and gave England the fifth blow. Malan was dismissed for 31 runs off 67 balls. He hit 5 fours in his innings.

Good start for India, Overton out on the fourth ball

Umesh Yadav started the second day’s play with a wicket. On the fourth ball of the 19th over of England’s innings, Umesh gave India the fourth success by catching nightwatchman Craig Overton at the hands of Virat Kohli. England’s team could not add a single run to their total on the second day, when they lost their fourth wicket.

England had scored 53 for three in the first innings at the end of the day’s play. David Malan was at the crease till stumps, scoring 26 runs off 46 balls with the help of four fours and Craig Overton scoring one. England started playing on the second day with the same score.

Bumrah spoiled the start of England, then Umesh would have run Root

England, who got off to India in the first innings, did not have a good start too and they lost the wickets of Rory Burns (5) and Haseeb Hameed (0) on the score of six runs. After this, Umesh gave the third blow to England by bowling captain Joe Root. Root scored 21 runs in 25 balls with the help of four fours.

Indian innings thrill

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Coming to bat, the Indian team did not have a good start and lost the wicket of opener Rohit Sharma (11) for a total of 28. Shortly after this, Lokesh was declared leg-before off the ball of Rahul Robinson. Rahul scored 17 runs in 44 balls with the help of three fours. By the time Team India could recover from the double blow, Anderson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (4) by getting caught by Jonny Bairstow.

Virat’s Fifty Between Falling Wickets

After lunch, Ravindra Jadeja (10) was dismissed. After this, captain Virat Kohli took the team’s innings forward and took the score beyond 100, but he too could not last long and became a victim of Robinson. Kohli scored 50 runs in 96 balls with the help of eight fours. After the captain’s dismissal, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (14) got out and returned to the pavilion as the sixth batsman.

Shardul’s storm in the third season

In the third session, while Shardul Thakur led the Indian innings, Rishabh Pant (9) was out for a run and he failed once again. After Pant’s dismissal, Shardul was dismissed for the highest 57 runs in 36 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes. Soon after, Bumrah was run out without opening the account. Then Umesh (10) was dismissed as the last batsman while Mohammad Siraj remained unbeaten on one run. Apart from Woakes for England, Ollie Robinson took three wickets while James Anderson and Overton got one wicket each.

