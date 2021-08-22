Shastri Chased Miandad With Shoe In Hand: Javed Miandad Ke Peechhe Joota Lekar Bhage Ravi Shastri: Ravi Shastri ran after Javed Miandad

New Delhi

Javed Miandad has had many memorable tales with the Indian team. Whether it was the controversy with Kiran More in the 1992 World Cup or Chetan Sharma’s last ball six in Sharjah to help his team win.

Miandad used to do such acts on and off the field many times which used to make headlines. One such incident has been mentioned by the coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri. Shastri has told about this incident in his book. Shastri in his book ‘Stargazing: The Players in My Life’ has narrated many funny incidents in detail. Some stories from this book have been published in our partner newspaper Times of India.

The incident related to Javed Miandad dates back to 1987. The Pakistani team was on a tour of India. Shastri wrote, ‘When the Pakistani team was on a tour of India in 1987, I had a conflict with Miandad after winning the Hyderabad ODI. It was a very tough match and had Abdul Qadir not run for a run off the last ball, the match would have been a tie as the score was tied. Pakistan lost seven wickets in that match and we had six. And as per the rules of that time, we were declared won because we lost fewer wickets.

Shastri said that Miandad of Pakistan did not like this thing. He got very angry with this. He further wrote, ‘Miandad disliked this decision very much. After the match he came to our dressing room and said we won by foul play. At that time our enthusiasm was high. I got very angry at Miandad’s words, I picked up the shoe and ran after him till the Pakistani dressing room. There Imran Khan intervened and pacified the matter.

However, there was no estrangement between the two after that. Shastri wrote, ‘We forgot this incident immediately. However, when the teams were leaving for the next match, we spent a lot of time together on the flight. It was neither mentioned at that time nor after that. ‘