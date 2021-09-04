avani lekhara paralympics medal: tokyo paralympics 2020 am not satisfied avani lekhara could have done better

Tokyo

Shooter Avani Lekhara is not content with becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals in a single stage at the Paralympics and says she could have done better in the ongoing Games but has succumbed to the pressure.

The 19-year-old Lekra, who made her Games debut, became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. This was also India’s first medal in shooting. She won the bronze medal in the 50m Rifle Three Position SH1 event of the Tokyo Games here on Friday.

Avani Lekhara Bronze Medal: Avani Lekhara created history in Tokyo Paralympics, won bronze medal after gold

so not celebrating

Avni, who became the first woman to win two Paralympic medals and the second player in the country to win multiple medals at the same stage of the Games, said in a virtual press conference organized by Eurosport and the Paralympic Committee of India, (laughs), I wanted to improve that last shot so this bronze medal is definitely not satisfactory. Referring to the mixed 50m rifle prone event to be held on Sunday, she said, “I am not celebrating as my focus is on the next match. My target is to give 100 per cent in my next competition as well.

Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Para-athlete Praveen Kumar amazing in Tokyo, won silver medal in high jump, also made Asian record

Abhinav Bindra is a role model

Lekhara reiterated her admiration for Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, saying she always wanted to be like him. On Friday, he did better than him by winning his second medal. “When I read Abhinav Bindra sir’s autobiography, I was inspired by it as he won the first individual gold medal for India by giving his 100 per cent,” Lekhara said.

thank these people

Lekhara said, “I had never won a medal sitting down, this is my first international medal so I was more nervous, but I had to focus on my shot. So in the last match I was focusing on one shot at a time and it happened. We have a very good team, thanks to my coach, JP Nautiyal sir, Subhash Rana sir, Suma (Shirur) ma’am, my support staff and all the team members and all the other athletes.