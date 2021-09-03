Virat Kohli Instagram: Virat Kohli becomes first Asian celebrity to touch 150 million followers mark on Instagram: Social Media King Kohli: Virat Kohli becomes first Asian celebrity to touch 150 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi

Kohli, who rules the field with his cricketing skills, is also a king outside the ground. He has become not only an Indian but also the first Asian to have 150 million followers on the social networking site Instagram. The 32-year-old Indian skipper crossed 150 million followers on Instagram on Friday.

On the photo blogging platform, Virat is at the fourth position in the sports world in terms of followers. Ronaldo tops the list with 237 million followers. Lionel Messi is in second place with 260 million followers and Neymar is in third place with 150 million followers.

Instagram followers of Virat Kohli

Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram. Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a tremendous fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now he has 43.4 million followers on Twitter and more than 48 million followers on Facebook.

Virat Kohli earns 50 million from a post on Instagram, know what is now in controversy

Earn five crore rupees from every post

Recently, Kohli surpassed Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to retain the top spot in India’s richest celeb list. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, the Indian skipper had reportedly topped India’s richest celebrity with a brand value of $237.7 million. The Indian captain charges Rs 5 crore for every post he posts. In comparison, Ronaldo charges Rs 11.72 crore per sponsored Instagram post.