Turkish Air Force continues training flights over Polish skies |Watch video breaking news

The Turkish Air Force continues joint training flights over the Polish skies as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission.

In the statement made by the Ministry of National Defense, “As part of the Enhanced Air Policing mission, the aircraft of our 161st Jet Fleet Command stationed in Malbork, Poland were ordered to take off by NATO. Our aircraft took off within the specified time and safely performed the intercepting mission in the Baltic airspace with the guidance of the radar authorities. has,” it said.

