jarvo 69 arrested: jarvo 69 arrested for assault after breaching security on day 2 in india vs england test

Pitch Invader Jarvoo 69, who repeatedly entered the field and affected the game in the ongoing Test series between India-England, has been arrested. British prankstar and YouTuber Jarvo’s full name is Daniel Jarvis. Police have detained Jarvoo on suspicion of assault. He is currently at the South London Police Station.

On Friday, on the second day of the fourth Test, when Jarvoo came running on the ground, he deliberately collided with English batsman Jonny Bairstow. The matter pertains to the 34th over of England’s first innings. Then Umesh Yadav was completing his over. Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow were present on the wicket. After getting pushed, Bairstow looked very angry. He was immediately taken out of the ground by the security guards.

After Lord’s, Headingley, the defiant fan started running into the ground on the second day at The Oval on Friday, when play was briefly halted. This English citizen is a fan of Indian team. The real purpose of this pitch eventer is to make media headlines only with his antics and to promote himself for free. However, this insolence is costing him too. Yorkshire County Cricket Club banned him from entering the Leeds ground for life. Also fine was imposed. Now I have to go to jail.

Was telling himself a member of Team India

Wearing the Indian team jersey at Lord’s, he wanted to field when he entered the field. When the security guards stopped him, he started telling himself a member of the Indian cricket team. Seeing Jarvoo’s action, Mohammad Siraj and the rest of the players could not stop laughing. Then in the Leeds Test, his intention was to enter the field as a batsman. That’s when Rohit Sharma got out, wearing a helmet and mask, entered the field.

