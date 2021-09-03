How to restart the Mac Finder

Every now and then, when you have a lot of open applications running on your Mac — and, consequently, a lot of processor memory in use — it’s not uncommon for the Finder to experience crashes and a malfunction — naturally, depending on whether any of the applications in use actually interfering with the use of Finder folders and files.

For many users in this case, the first reaction is to immediately reboot their entire machine at once, which should probably solve the Finder problem for sure.

However, it is more recommended that, before this drastic action, you use the macOS application force shutdown feature. By triggering the resource command, you can select the Finder itself to reboot in isolation on your machine.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Learn below how to restart your Mac’s Finder alone:

Step 1: Simultaneously press the keys ⌘ Command + ⌥ Option + Esc to open the feature to force the shutdown of open applications on your Mac.

Step 2: In the window that will open, select the Finder and click on the “Restart” button.

Select the Finder and click to restart it. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: Confirm the forced shutdown of the Finder and that’s it, just wait a few seconds until it returns to normal.

Confirm the forced shutdown of the Finder. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.