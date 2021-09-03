Red Magic 6S Pro will have two new exclusive accessories for gamers

Red Magic 6S Pro will have two new exclusive accessories for gamers

Red Magic 6, Nubia’s smartphone gamer, was introduced in the first half of this year, and is expected to gain a successor very soon. In a post on Weibo social network, the Chinese manufacturer said that the announcement of the Red Magic 6s Pro is scheduled for September 6th.

This Friday (3), Nubia revealed that the device will not be alone, with two accessories also being presented: the mini Red Magic Feizhi (Flywise) G1 control and a Power Bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh, both with release forecast for the 6th

The Red Magic Feizhi (Flywise) G1 mini controller weighs just 40 g and can be used either as a kind of joystick or as an additional backbone. The accessory will have the advantage of being compatible with other smartphones.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

The Power Bank will be launched alongside the controller, offering a capacity of 10000mAh, dual ports with 20W and 22.5W power supply, and a digital display that shows real-time power levels.

(Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

Based on previous revelations, the Red Magic 6s smartphone lineup will feature the Snapdragon 888+ platform, 8, 12 and 16 GB RAM versions combined with 128, 256 and 512 GB of internal storage, plus a 6 AMOLED screen .8 inches.

Geared towards games, the display even offers a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. Among other highlights of the device are the improvement in cooling to offer maximum performance in long periods of jotatina and the 120 W charging support that guarantees charging full battery of 4,500 mAh smartphone in just 17 minutes. It’s close to launch, so stay tuned here at Canaltech so you don’t miss out on the news.

Source: IT Home(Chinese)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.