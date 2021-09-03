ind v eng 4th test: eng vs eng Highlights: england lead 99 runs in first innings, Rohit-Rahul got a better start in second innings – ind vs eng 4th test day 2 highlights: england takes 99 run lead, rohit sharma- kl rahul gives solid start

ind v eng 4th test: eng vs eng Highlights: england lead 99 runs in first innings, Rohit-Rahul got a better start in second innings – ind vs eng 4th test day 2 highlights: england takes 99 run lead, rohit sharma- kl rahul gives solid start

Highlights

Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets for India Ollie Pope scored the highest 81 runs for England The hosts got a 99-run lead in the first innings The Oval

England scored 290 runs in their first innings against India on the second day of the Oval Test, thanks to half-centuries from batsman Ollie Pope and all-rounder Chris Woakes in difficult conditions. The hosts, who bundled India for 191 in the first innings, took a 99-run lead in the first innings.

By the stumps on the second day, India had scored 43 runs in the second innings for no loss. However, Team India is still 56 runs behind the hosts’ first innings. KL Rahul returned unbeaten on 22 and Rohit Sharma made 20. Rohit got life in the score of six runs when Rory Burns dropped his catch at second slip.

Sehwag-Nehra Comments on Jarvo: ‘Don’t believe in the ghosts of kicks’

Pope’s innings of 81 runs off 159 balls with the help of 6 fours brought England out of the early blows. After this, Woakes played an innings of 50 runs to give England a strong lead. At one point, half of England’s team had returned to the pavilion on 62 runs. After this Pope played a responsible innings.

Shardul Thakur denied Pope a century after the tee. Shardul’s ball hit the stumps taking the inner edge of Pope’s bat and he returned to the pavilion after being bowled. Pope scored 81 runs. He hit 6 fours in 159 balls.

Jarvoo, who entered the match, was arrested, the police accused the mad fan of assault

Pope shared an 89-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow. After this he added 71 runs with Moeen Ali. There was a 28-run partnership between Pope and Woakes. A year later, playing Test cricket, Woakes hit 11 fours in 60 balls in his half-century innings.

After lunch, Siraj made Bairstow a victim

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj sent wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to the pavilion soon after the land. Bairstow was dismissed after scoring 37 runs. Moeen Ali contributed 35 runs. Moeen was dismissed after playing a bad shot off the delivery of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

IND v ENG 4th Test: What Shardul did for India, Chris Woakes did the same thing for England

India took only 2 wickets till lunch

The Indian bowlers were able to take only two England wickets till lunch on the second day. Both these wickets went to Umesh Yadav’s account. Umesh first dismissed nightwatchman Craig Overton, then made David Malan his victim. By lunch, England had scored 139 for 5 wickets.

Umesh completes 150 Test wickets

Umesh Yadav also completed his 150 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved this feat by getting Overton caught by captain Virat Kohli. Umesh made this record in his 49th Test.

Virat is the only Asian celebrity with 150 million followers on Instagram, earns Rs 5 crore from every post

England started play by 53 runs for 3 wickets

England started the second day’s play with 53 runs for 3 wickets. The hosts had scored 86 runs in 25 overs in the first session. Umesh, playing the first Test in the last nine months, impressed in the first spell. At the end of the second day’s play, both the teams are standing on an equal footing.