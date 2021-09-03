chris woakes fifty: IND v ENG 4th Test: What Shardul did for India, Chris Woakes did the same thing for England – all rounder chris woakes fearless batting like shardul thakur at oval in ind vs england 4th test match

Highlights

Woakes completed his half-century off 58 balls, this is the sixth fifty of Chris Woakes’ Test career, in the first innings of the Oval Test, Woakes took 4 wickets at The Oval

It is not easy for any player to come back from injury. Some fade away, some fall apart. But what a wonderful comeback by England all-rounder Chris Woakes. The all-rounder, who came out to play Tests after a year, showed with his all-round performance the importance of him in the longer format of cricket.

Woakes did the same thing on the second day of the Oval Test as India’s Shardul Thakur did in the first innings for Team India on the first day. The right-handed Woakes came down to number 9 and hit 50 runs in 60 balls. England scored 290 runs in the first innings on the basis of this sixth half-century innings of Woakes’s Test career and took a vital 99-run lead.

England’s team had lost 9 wickets for 255 runs at one time. Woakes shared a 28-run partnership with Ollie Pope and 35-run partnership with James Anderson. Woakes batted openly. He shot wherever he wanted. Indian captain Virat Kohli looked helpless in front of Woakes. He didn’t know how to get Woakes out.

During this, Kohli kept rotating his bowlers but none of the bowlers got success. Woakes’ brilliant innings included 11 fours. He scored runs at a strike rate of over 83. Woakes hit 3 consecutive fours in an over of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Cricket legends also appreciated this innings of Woakes.

return after one year

Woakes played his last Test against Pakistan in Southampton in August last year (2020). Since then he was out of the team due to injury but the way he has come back is commendable.

Batsmen like Rohit and Pant were made victims

In the first innings, Woakes played a key role in ravaging the Indian batting. He had earlier dismissed opener Rohit Sharma. After this, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were shown the way to the pavilion. In front of the excellent bowling of Woakes, the Indian bowlers went on losing one wicket after the other.

Shardul did something like this

In the first innings of Team India, the situation was thin, six wickets had fallen for 117 runs, but coming at number eight, Shardul Thakur played such a bat that there was a ruckus on the field. Whoever saw this innings said the same thing, no Jai-Veeru needed if this Thakur is at the crease.

Shardul Thakur finds a place in the team only because he knows how to bat as well as bowl fast, but completing a half-century in 31 balls was no fluke. It was not a blind-swinging innings. Those bowlers before whom all the Surma was piled up, suddenly it seemed like a child’s play to hit boundaries in every corner of the field. Together with Umesh Yadav, 63 runs in just 48 balls for the eighth wicket. If it had not been for Palghar’s courage, then undoubtedly India would not have been able to score 191 runs.

Making the second half-century of his career, Shardul displayed tremendous batting. Hit all the shots like a settled batsman. From straight drive, cover drive, backfoot punch to pull also kept accumulating.