harvinder singh paralympics archery: harvinder singh paralympics bronze medal father created archery range in farm during lockdown for training

Tokyo

Harvinder Singh hails from Kaithal village in Haryana. Born in a middle-class farmer family, Harvinder was diagnosed with dengue when he was one and a half years old. The local doctor administered an injection, the side effect of which was such that his legs stopped working properly. This incident which happened in childhood is being mentioned today because Harvinder created history in Paralympic Games.

First Indian to win a medal in Archery

The men’s individual recurve open saw a thrilling contest on Friday. Harvinder defeated the South Korean archer 6-5 in a shootout at the Yumenoshima final field. This Para archer of India won the bronze medal by defeating Qin Min Soo. Harvinder finished 21st in the ranking round and won three elimination matches before losing to Kevin Mather of America in the semi-finals. It was the third medal of the day and 13th overall at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Father got the range prepared in the field itself

Behind this success of 30-year-old Harvinder, his farmer father is also a big contributor. This archer, who hails from Ajitnagar village, had to face difficulties for practice in lockdown. Then the father made an archery range for his son in his farm so that training would be easy. “We had harvested the crop and the fields were empty, so my father helped build an archery range there,” he said. That way I could practice safely.’ India has so far won 13 medals in this Tokyo Paralympics including two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

Economics studying at Panjab University

World number 23 Harvinder Singh won the gold medal at the 2018 Para Asian Games. Singh, who is pursuing his PhD in economics at Panjab University in Patiala, took a 5-3 lead in the bronze medal play-offs, but the Korean archer won the fifth set to pull the match into a shoot-off. Singh hit a perfect 10 while Kim could only score 8. The research and analysis done during the studies of economics to Harvinder Singh was very useful. Using his analytical mind during three pressure matches in five matches, he won every tie-break. According to Harvinder, ‘Accounting is important in economics and I used it in my game. Put it in your thinking and it helped in winning the medal.

won bronze medal like this

In the first round, Harvinder Singh defeated Stefano Travisani of Italy 6-5 (10-7) in a shootout. He shot a seven in the third set to lose a 4-0 lead, but made a comeback to draw 5-5 to reach the shoot-off. Singh shot a perfect 10 in the tie-breaker to win it while the opponent could only hit a seven, after beating Bato Sidenderzhiev of the Russian Paralympic Committee 6-5. After going 0-4 down in the match, they leveled 5-5 and won the shoot-off 8-7. In the quarterfinals, he overcame three-time Paralympian Mike Jarzewski of Germany 6-2.