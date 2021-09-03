sehwag mohali police: Sehwag-Nehra Comments on Jarvo: ‘Don’t believe in the ghosts of kicks’ virender sehwa says laaton ke bhoot baaton se nhi mante, nehra also reacts

Highlights

Jarvo, who reached the ground for the third time in the series between India-England, has been banned for life by the Yorkshire Club on Jarvo’s entry in Leeds, the name of this pitch eventer is Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo69’ Oval

Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag believes that Pitch Invader ‘Jarvo69’ are ghosts of kicks who do not believe in words. This is not the first time that this man has tried to forcibly enter the field during a live match, but before this, Jarvoo had made similar entry twice in the current Test series.

On Friday, on the second day of the fourth Test of the series at the Oval in London, when Jarvoo came running on the field, he deliberately pushed English batsman Jonny Bairstow.

After this the game had to be stopped for some time. Sehwag, commentating on Sony Sports Network, said, “Had the same incident happened in Punjab or Delhi, then perhaps this person would not have tried to enter the field again. Some people only understand the language of force. If Punjab Police gets baton then they will not try to do this again. Ashish Nehra was also seen joining the tone of Veeru.

The matter pertains to the 34th over of England’s first innings. Then Umesh Yadav was completing his over. Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow were present on the wicket. Fans on social media are saying that this time he wanted to be a part of Indian bowling. The security guards hurriedly kicked him out of the ground. Earlier also this man had entered the field running in a similar fashion at Lord’s and Headingley.

According to Sehwag, ‘I want him to do such an act once in Mohali as well because after that he will never be able to do such a thing again.’ Wearing the Indian team jersey at Lord’s, Jarvoo wanted to field when he entered the field. When the security guards stopped him, he started telling himself a member of the Indian cricket team.

banned in Leeds

The name of this pitch eventer is Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo69’, whose main aim is to make media headlines with his antics and to promote himself freely. However, this insolence is costing him too. Yorkshire County Cricket Club has banned him from entering the Leeds ground for life.