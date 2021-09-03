Soon, the fashion will be to use pieces of clothing to recharge the cell phone

Imagine what it would be like if your shirt could charge your cell phone battery. This technology already exists and was created by researchers at Fudan University in China. And the coolest thing is that, just like any other piece of common fabric, rechargeable clothes can be folded and washed normally.

A meter-long piece of material known as the Fiber Lithium Ion Battery (FLIB) has a constant energy density of 85.69 Wh/kg, enough to power devices such as heart rate monitors or oximeters for more than two days of use. continuous.

“Textile fiber is also safe. Ordinary batteries can burn or explode from external damage. In our experiments, tissue batteries remained stable even after being run over by cars or stabbed by a knife,” says engineering professor Jiqing He, lead author of the study.

Battery remains stable even if cut by a blade (Image: Playback/Ithome)

Comfortable and cheap

In laboratory tests, the researchers also monitored clothing temperature changes during the loading and unloading cycles. Even after 40 minutes, the device did not show significant heat variation, ensuring thermal comfort for the user.

Scientists also found that longer fibers do not have greater internal resistance, which could affect their electrochemical performance. They noticed that this internal resistance first decreases with increasing length and then tends to level off.

Lithium fabric battery costs less than R$0.30 per meter (Image: Reproduction/Ithome)

The positive and negative electrodes were wound together to create lithium fiber batteries with lengths between 10 cm and 1 m. In all variants, the electrochemical properties were maintained. This feature allows the manufacture of longer fibers, with a cost per meter of approximately US$ 0.05 (about R$ 0.30 in direct conversion).

How it works

The positive end of the fabric batteries has a cobalt lithium-coated aluminum wire. The negative end has a copper wire covered with graphite wrapped in a film to prevent short circuits. To ensure uniform electrochemical performance at the cathode and anode, the researchers applied lithium cobalt and graphite to the aluminum and copper collectors.

In the future, clothes will be able to charge the cell phone battery (Image: Playback/Ithome)

After drying, the negative electrode is wrapped in a separator entwined with the positive electrode, using a tube made of polypropylene on an aluminum plastic tape. This ensures low water vapor transmission, making the device less susceptible to external damage from liquids.

“Judging by the current level of performance and engineering of lithium ion fiber batteries, large-scale production and application is expected to be achieved in three to five years. It is also possible that this will be achieved sooner if resources are more concentrated and used more efficiently”, concludes Huisheng Peng, co-author of the study.

Source: Ithome

