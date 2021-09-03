manika batra coach: national coach soumyadeep roy had asked manika batra to fix matches in olympic qualifiers

New Delhi

India’s star table tennis player Manika Batra has made serious allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy. If Khel Ratna awardee Manika is to be believed, then coach Soumyadeep Roy had asked her to fix the match. This is the reason why he refused to take the help of coach Roy during the Tokyo Olympics.

reply to show cause notice

Responding to a show cause notice from the Table Tennis Federation of India, Manika vehemently denied that she had damaged the reputation of the game by refusing to seek Roy’s help. According to TTFI sources, the world No. 56 player said that if she had sat with him as the coach who had asked her for match-fixing, she would not have been able to focus on the match.

Manika Batra Tokyo Olympics: I have come to Tokyo for my country and will give my 100%…Manika Batra is full of confidence

When did this incident happen?

“There was a more serious reason behind my decision to play without a national coach, apart from avoiding the disruption caused by his intervention at the last minute,” Manika said in a reply to TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee. The national coach pressured me at the qualification tournament in Doha in March 2021 to lose the match against his trainee so that he could qualify for the Olympics. Briefly asked me for match-fixing.

Table tennis player Manika Batra won the match in a charismatic style, Sachin Tendulkar encouraged by writing a long message

Soumyadeep Roy is Arjuna Awardee

Despite several attempts, Roy could not be contacted. Player-turned-coach Roy has been asked to stay out of the current national camp. TTFI has also asked him to present his side. Banerjee said, ‘The allegations are against Roy, let him answer. Then we will take a decision about the future. Roy is a Commonwealth Games team gold medalist who has also received the Arjuna Award.

Manika-Sathiyan win mixed doubles title in Budapest

Manika quote – there is also evidence

Manika said ‘I have proof of this incident which I will present when the appropriate time comes. Asking me to lose the match the national coach came to my hotel room and spoke to me for about 20 minutes, unethically trying to pursue his trainee who had come with him at that time. Manika said, ‘I did not make any promises to them and immediately informed TTFI, their pressure and threats did affect my game though.’