Free Fire MAX | Discover the new version of battle royale

Fans of the Free Fire mobile game will get some good news in the coming weeks. It is Free Fire MAX, the updated and improved version of the Garena battle royale, the most downloaded game in Brazil.

The new game has been discussed in rumors for months, but Garena finally opened pre-registration for the game on August 29th. Therefore, Canaltech has prepared a guide explaining everything about Free Fire MAX: what it is, its differences from the traditional Free Fire, how to download and much more.

What is Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire MAX is a more realistic version of Garena’s game, which will bring better graphics, lighting and textures, as well as high definition resolutions. The game will also have a revamped looby, which will allow you to see your characters and items in 360º, tools to build your own maps and new effects and animations. Nothing changes in gameplay.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The title will remain free and will not replace the existing Free Fire — the idea is that both coexist, with each serving a different type of player. Even though they are different apps, players will have their progress and purchases shared with each other thanks to the Firelink feature. It will also be possible to play all gameplay modes with any player, regardless of the platform used.

Bermuda map was redrawn (Photo: Publicity/Garena)

When will Free Fire MAX be released?

Garena has yet to confirm the release date for Free Fire MAX. However, rumors point to the game officially arriving in September.

It is noteworthy that the company has already released a pre-registration on August 29th. Just visit the official website here and fill in the necessary information to register. You can also invite friends to earn exclusive launch items such as skins, loot boxes, tickets and more.

What are the requirements to play?

We only know what the minimum requirements were for the closed beta, which took place a few weeks ago. They are as follows:

Android Minimum Requirements:

Dual core 1.2GHz processor 2GB RAM memory 2.GB+ ROM memory System version: Android 4.4 or higher

Recommended requirements on Android:

Octa core 2.0 GHz processor 4GB RAM memory 4GB+ ROM memory System version: Android 7 or higher

Minimum requirements on iOS

Model: iPhone 6S 3GB+ ROM Memory System Version: iOS 11 or higher

Recommended requirements on iOS:

Model: iPhone 7 4GB+ ROM Memory System Version: iOS 11 or higher

Are you looking forward to the release of Free Fire MAX? Did you like the news? Let us know through the comments section!

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.