akhtar abuse sehwag: watch video virender sehwag recalls debut against pakistan, says afridi, shoaib akhtar welcomed me by abusing a lot

Sehwag played 104 Tests and 251 One Day Internationals, Viru has recorded 8586 runs in Tests, while 8273 runs in ODIs Virender Sehwag scored 394 runs in 19 T International matches New Delhi

Virender Sehwag, the former explosive opener of the Indian cricket team, made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Mohali in 1999. He was 21 years old when Sehwag made his debut.

Recalling his debut, Sehwag has told how he was greeted with abuses by Pakistani players on the field. Among the abusers were Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yusuf.

Veeru said in RJ Ronak’s new show 13 Jawab Nahi, ‘I was around 20 -21 years old. When I went to bat, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf and other Pakistani players greeted me with abusive words. I didn’t even know the meaning of some of the abuses.

Sehwag has a great batting record against Pakistan. He has scored 1276 runs in Test matches at an average of 91.14 including 4 centuries. In ODIs, Viru has scored 1071 runs in 31 matches against Pakistan, including two centuries.

Multan’s Sultan said, ‘I did not answer him at that time, because it was my first match and I myself was nervous. There 20 to 25 thousand spectators came to watch the match. I had never even imagined playing a match in front of so many spectators. But when my place in the team was confirmed and I went to Pakistan in 2004, I retaliated and avenged him through a triple century in Multan. Whenever I used to play against Pakistan, my hair would automatically go up and I always did well against them at the best average.

Najafgarh’s Nawab Sehwag has given the team a great victory many times on the basis of his excellent batting. Veeru is currently gracing the commentary box.