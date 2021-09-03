Page leaks prices of Vivo X70 Pro, with versions of 256 and 512 GB of storage

Before the official launch of the Vivo X70 line in the global market, a page on the China Telecom website appeared with the prices and available versions of the Vivo X70 Pro model in the country. In addition, options with different colors and storage capacities were also disclosed.



The cheaper version of the device will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with a suggested retail price of 4,999 yuan (about R$4,018 in direct conversion). The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage costs 5,499 yuan (R$4,420).

The Vivo X70 Pro will be available in three colors: Darkest (Darker, in free translation), Monologue (Monologue) and Nebula (Nebula). It is not yet known exactly which color tones each nomenclature refers to, but images released by Vivo Mobile indicate that it may be a black, blue and orange model, respectively.

Vivo X70 line already has known specifications

Device will be launched on September 9th (Image: Divulgação/Vivo Mobile)

Practically all details of the new Vivo Mobile line are already known. The X70 and X70 Pro will have a 6.56-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The processor should be different between the two models, as the X70 will adopt MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and the X70 Pro will come out with the Exynos 1080 from Samsung.

The two devices are expected to have the same ultrawide and telephoto cameras with 12 MP each, but different main sensors. While the X70 will have 40 MP, the X70 Pro will come with a 50 MP sensor, plus an extra 8 MP periscopic camera with optical zoom with a range of up to 5x. Both devices will have a 4400 mAh battery and 44 W fast charging.

Images to promote the new line are already appearing in China (Image: Divulgação/Vivo Mobile)

The X70 Pro+ model, on the other hand — which did not have the price disclosed on the China Telecom website — will be the most powerful of the line with Snapdragon 888+ processor, screen with 2K resolution and 120 Hz. However, this version will have intelligent management of the refresh rate, to allow battery savings at times when the display shows more static content. The energy tank will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh, fast charging 55W wired and 50W wireless.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ camera will have a 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 main sensor provided by Samsung, and a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor on the ultrawide camera. The telephoto should have 12 MP and the periscopic lens will come with an 8 MP sensor and 5x optical zoom.

The brand has already announced that it will officially launch the devices on September 9 in China, with expansion to the global market just one day later.

