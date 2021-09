The last US operation in Kabul has been revealed! This is how vehicles and CIA base were destroyed

MADE IT UNUSED

US soldiers rendered unusable most of the vehicles and devices they left behind in Afghanistan. The New York Times newspaper, taking the destruction operations of the US soldiers one step further, explained how the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) evacuated its last base in Afghanistan.