harvinder bronz medal: Harvinder Singh Wins Bronze: Harvinder Singh wins first Indian archer to win Paralympics medal

Tokyo

Indian Para athletes continue their stellar performance in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Archer Harvinder Singh on Friday won India a bronze medal in the men’s individual recurve event. Harvinder defeated MS Kim of Korea.

Harvinder of Haryana won the bronze medal by defeating Kim 6-5 in a thrilling shoot-off match. This is India’s 13th medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Harvinder has become the first Indian archer to win a medal in Paralympics. Earlier in the semi-finals, Harvinder had lost 4-6 to American archer K Mather.

Praveen won silver in high jump T64 category

Earlier today, Praveen Kumar won the silver medal in the high jump T64 category. Praveen broke the Asia record by jumping 2.07m to finish second and won India a silver medal. Praveen could not achieve the 2.07m mark in his first attempt. However, he easily achieved it in the second attempt. PM Narendra Modi has congratulated Harvinder on this historic medal win.

Avani won her second medal

Earlier, 19-year-old Indian shooter Avani Lekhra won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 with 445.9 points. This is Avani’s second medal in the same Paralympics. Earlier, he had won the gold medal in the 10m Rafale. This was India’s 12th medal.

India’s best performance

India currently has 2 Gold, 6 Silver and 5 Bronze medals in its account. This is Team India’s best performance in Paralympic history. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals including 2 gold in Rio in 2016.