virat kohli sister rakshabandhan: rakshabandhan par virat kohli ki bahan ka pyara sa message: cute little message of virat kohli’s sister on rakshabandhan

New Delhi
Rakshabandhan, the festival of brother and sister is being celebrated across the country on Sunday. On this occasion, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s sister Bhavna has also shared a picture. In this picture, Virat is also accompanied by his elder brother Vikas. Virat’s elder sister Bhavna Kohli Dhingra has also written a cute message in the picture shared on Instagram. Bhavna wrote, ‘You both are my world and you know I have always been with you.’

The Indian team is currently playing a Test series in England under the captaincy of Kohli. India’s performance in the series has been excellent. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the two matches so far. In the Nottingham Test, rain saved England, but in the Lord’s Test, India showed a great game and defeated England by 151 runs.

Bhavna is a fan of Rahul Dravid
Bhavna had told in a question answer on Instagram some time ago that Rahul Dravid has been her favorite cricketer. She had said, ‘Of course Virat is there but I have been a big fan of Rahul Dravid.’

About Virat and Anushka’s daughter Vamika, Bhavna had said that she looks like an angel.

