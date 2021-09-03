umesh yadav 150 test wicket: ind vs eng 4th test: umesh yadav dream comeback, becomes sixth indian pacer to complete 150 test wickets

Highlights

Umesh made his 150th victim by dismissing Overton Umesh became the sixth Indian pacer to take 150 wickets in Test Kapil Dev is the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 wicketsNew Delhi

Umesh Yadav, the fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, has made a blistering comeback in Test cricket. Umesh only gets a chance to play Test cricket. In such a situation, whenever he is included in the playing XI, he leaves no stone unturned to capitalize on it.

In the first 3 Test matches of the current Test series against England (India vs England 4th Test), this pacer did not find a place in the playing XI of Team India. Even in the fourth Test, his chances of playing were not remote, because the famous Krishna, who was included as standby a day before the Oval Test, found a place in the Test squad.

But Umesh was included in the Oval Test in place of the experienced Ishant Sharma and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Umesh gave India a huge success by taking the wicket of captain Joe Root on the first day of the Oval Test, while on the second day he took the number of Test wickets to 150 by dismissing Craig Overton.

touched the 150-wicket mark in the 49th test

33-year-old Umesh made a big achievement by dismissing nightwatchman Craig Overton (1 run) in the second over on the second day itself. Umesh is playing his 49th Test match. Right-arm pacer Umesh showed David Malan the way to the pavilion after the overton.

Kapil Dev had achieved this feat in 39 Tests

Legendary Kapil Dev is the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test wickets. Kapil had achieved this feat in 39 Test matches, while former pacer Javagal Srinath made this record in 40 while Mohammed Shami made it in 42 Tests. Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan has scored in 49 Test matches while Ishant touched 150 in 54 Test matches.

Umesh is at number six in this case

Umesh is at number six among Indian pacers who have taken the most wickets in Test cricket. In this list, Kapil Dev is first with 434 wickets while Zaheer is second with 311 wickets. Ishant has so far taken 311 Test wickets while Srinath has taken 236 Test wickets. Shami has 195 wickets to his name, while Umesh has taken his number of Test wickets to 151.

There have been 3 hunts at the Oval so far

Before this Test match, Umesh needed 2 wickets to achieve this feat. Umesh had earlier played his last Test match on Australia tour in Melbourne in December last year. Umesh has so far taken 3 wickets at the Oval.