How to activate GloboPlay on Smart TV

How to activate GloboPlay on Smart TV

GloboPlay (Android | iOS | Web) is the largest streaming in Portuguese in the world and has live programs, movies, series and soap operas from the Globo group, in addition to other international productions.

You can watch the platform through your cell phone, computer or Smart TV. If you want to know how to activate the service, see our tutorial below.

How to activate GloboPlay on Smart TV

Step 1: Open the GloboPlay app on your smart TV. When accessing it, you will be asked to enter the service activation website, log in with your Globo account and press “Enter”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access the GloboPlay activation page and login with the Globo account (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: On Smart TV a code will be displayed; enter it into your cell phone and click the “Activate” button.

Enter the code that will be displayed on your Smart TV (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: A message with the name of your TV will appear; if you want to activate, press “Ok” to continue.

Confirm that the connected TV is yours (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: The following message will be displayed on your cell phone and, on TV, GloboPlay is already connected.

And your GloboPlay account will be saved on your Smart TV (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to connect GloboPlay to your Smart TV to watch all the programming, movies and series available on Grupo Globo’s streaming platform.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.