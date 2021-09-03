Warming in the Arctic caused by harsh winter in the USA

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 3, 2021
0

In a study, it was revealed that the harsher winter seasons in some parts of the USA are linked to warming in the Arctic.

According to the BBC’s report, scientists conducted a study examining the effect of warming in the Arctic due to climate change on the winter season in both North America and East Asia.

The research revealed that melting ice in the Barents and Kara seas is causing increased snowfall over Siberia and the excessive transfer of energy that affects swirling winds in the stratosphere above the Arctic.

The study reported that warming in the Arctic disrupted the flow of the circular wind pattern known as the “polar vortex”.

Thus, warming causes the vortex to stretch, which makes it possible for extremely cold air to reach the United States.

Experts speculated that the stretching process of this vortex in the natural current led to the deadly Texas cold wave in February this year.

Experts emphasized that the harsher winter season in some parts of the USA is associated with warming in the Arctic.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 3, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Butantan detects 36 variants of the coronavirus in the state of SP

Butantan detects 36 variants of the coronavirus in the state of SP

August 31, 2021
Photo of Looking for the laziest citizen in Montenegro! Award will be given

Looking for the laziest citizen in Montenegro! Award will be given

August 21, 2021
Photo of Pakistan PM’s call to the world to bring peace to Afghanistan

Pakistan PM’s call to the world to bring peace to Afghanistan

August 26, 2021
Photo of HAS DISCOUNT | Acer Aspire 5 with Intel Core i7 and SSD is worth it in this promotion

HAS DISCOUNT | Acer Aspire 5 with Intel Core i7 and SSD is worth it in this promotion

August 24, 2021
Back to top button