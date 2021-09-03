prime minister narendra modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ne Praveen Kumar to tokyo paralympics 2021 silver medal jeerne par di badhai; PM Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar: PM Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar, congratulated him on winning the silver medal

New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar, who won the silver medal in the high jump T64 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, over phone and congratulated him. Along with this, Modi has also appreciated his hard work. Praveen broke the Asia record by jumping 2.07m to finish second and won India a silver medal. Since then, he has been getting congratulations on social media.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated him by tweeting. He wrote – Proud of Praveen who won the silver medal in Paralympics. This medal is the result of hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to them and best wishes for the future. On the other hand, the legendary cricketer Sachin said, ‘Congratulations Praveen for winning the silver medal and breaking the Asian record in the men’s high jump T44 class.’

Praveen could not achieve the 2.07m mark in his first attempt. However, he easily achieved it in the second attempt. Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian athlete to win an individual gold in Olympics, said, “He is just 18 years old and has become a Paralympic medalist. Congratulations Praveen on winning silver in the high jump T44 event.

President of the Paralympic Committee of India and 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medalist Deepa Malik also congratulated Praveen on his achievement.

