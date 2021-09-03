How to Use iPhone Camera QR Code Reader

The QR Code is a type of bar code that facilitated the sending of information and data to smartphones through the device’s camera. Reading carries with it letters, numbers and symbols that can have various purposes, such as transmitting website pages, store promotion codes, among others.

As of iOS 11, iPhone is able to read any QR code natively through the Camera app by default, without downloading any apps. In addition to the possibilities that the feature offers, you can use it on your Apple smartphone to open locations on Maps, quickly add contacts or make payments.

How to use QR Code reader on iPhone?

To use it is quite simple, just open the iPhone camera and point directly to a QR Code. Then an action message should appear at the top of the screen, just touch it and complete the task proposed by the code.

Point the camera at the QR Code and tap the scan result to complete the action – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

What if it doesn’t work?

If the camera is not scanning the QR Code, we recommend checking if the feature is activated in the app settings. Follow the step by step below for you to check if the QR code reader is enabled on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Settings app. Then tap “Camera”.

Open iPhone Camera Settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Enable the option “Scan QR Codes.

Enable QR code scanning by camera – Screenshot: Thiago Furuqim (Canaltech)

