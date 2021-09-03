virat kohli and haseeb: virat kohli huye haseeb hameed se naraz

London

Indian captain Virat Kohli was quite unhappy with England opener Haseeb Hameed. Hameed was marking the batting guard outside the crease on the first day of the Oval Test. Kohli complained about this to the on-field umpire. He told the on-field umpire Richard Illingworth that he was unhappy with the batsman’s action.

It happened early in England’s innings when Hameed marked his guard outside the crease and hit it with a shoe spike. Although it is normal to mark outside the crease with a shoe spike or bat or bails, Kohli’s objection was that Hameed did not do it inside the crease.

This action of the England opener was also discussed in the commentary box. Harsha Bhogle and Ajay Jadeja also discussed the issue. And tried to explain the issue.

As per the rules, a batsman can mark outside the crease provided he is not coming in the danger area. The danger area of ​​the pitch is five feet beyond the popping crease.

As per Rule 41.15.1 of MCC, ‘The striker cannot take a stance in the protection area or take it too close to it’. As far as Hameed is concerned, the umpires did not think that he was coming in the danger area. Because of this they were not warned.

Incidentally, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was warned not to stand too far ahead of the crease as the umpires felt he was entering the danger area.

Hameed was dismissed early by Jasprit Bumrah. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav helped the team to make a comeback. At the end of the day’s play, England’s score was 53 for three. Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and captain Joe Root have returned to the pavilion.