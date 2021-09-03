US Bagram Base becomes Taliban headquarters

With Kabul coming under the control of the Taliban, people who have become refugees in their own countries are waiting for a helping hand to reach them. Muhammet Server Nebi, who lives in the park, said, “When the Taliban’s attacks started, we left our home and immigrated to Kabul. I came here with my family of 15, there is nothing here. There is no water, no food, we are hungry. We try to live in filth, and then the Taliban came to us. We are afraid of what we will do,” he said.

