Inzamam-ul-Haq louds Virat Kohli: Inzamam-ul-Haq louds Virat Kohli for his fifty; Virat Kohli hit fifty in 4th test against England at Kennington Oval; Inzamam-ul-Haq praised Virat Kohli, said – Fifty in the Oval is not easy

The poor performance of the Indian team’s batsmen continued in the fourth Test of the series being played at The Oval. His first innings was reduced to 191 runs. Shardul Thakur scored the most for the team with 57 and captain Virat Kohli scored 50 runs. Talking about this match, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has praised Virat Kohli.

He said that batting at The Oval was not easy. I think his 50 runs are enough. He faced 96 balls, while hitting 8 fours. Kohli was caught by Robinson by Jonny Bairstow. If the innings of Kohli and Shardul were removed in the match, then the condition of the team would have been worse. Hardly she would reach 100 runs.

Enzi said- Virat Kohli does not know how many half-centuries he has scored, but I believe that he batted well at the Oval. Yes, it is a different matter that Kohli could not carry on the way he started well. He batted much better than the others. Regarding the team’s total of 191 runs, he said – Even though this score looks small, but it is enough according to the pitch.

It is noteworthy that on the basis of the superb bowling of Chris Woakes (4/55), England piled India’s first innings for 191 runs on the first day of the fourth Test match being played at The Oval on Thursday. England, at the end of day’s play, have scored 53 for three in their first innings and are currently trailing by 138 runs from India. David Malan is at the crease till stumps, scoring 26 runs off 46 balls with the help of four fours and Craig Overton scoring one run. From India, Jasprit Bumrah has got two wickets and Umesh Yadav has got one wicket so far.

