Does Windows 11 with TikTok on Notebook make sense? – Podcasts

What’s behind Door 101? Canaltech’s studio! That’s where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology… minus digital grievances. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal crowd!

Listen in this episode (from Podcast Porta 101) Adriano Ponte and Rudy Caro talking about the presence of an Android store within the Windows environment, finally bringing mobile applications natively to the Microsoft system. Would Windows 11 be the giant’s big turn?

