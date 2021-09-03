Shardul Thakur ravindra jadeja: why ravindra jadeja sent before rishabh pant and ajinkya rahane; Shardul Thakur on ravindra jadeja batting order; Why was Ravindra Jadeja sent before Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant? Shardul Thakur replied

London

The Indian team did not have a good start in the first innings of the fourth Test against England. Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion after scoring just 11 runs for the team. After this, KL Rahul (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (4) also went cheap and India’s score was 39 for 3 wickets. Here it was expected that Ajinkya Rahane or Rishabh Pant would take the field, but it did not happen.

Team India surprised and promoted Ravindra Jadeja for batting on the 5th number. However, his strategy did not work as Ravindra Jadeja got out after scoring 10 runs in 34 balls with the help of 2 fours. From commentators to fans were surprised that why Jadeja was sent upstairs? Now the answer has been found. Indian batsman Shardul Thakur, who scored the fastest half-century against England, removed the curtain after the stumps.

He said- whether Rishabh Pant is sent here or Ravindra Jadeja, it does not matter much. We have seen that Jadeja has batted well in difficult times and scored important runs. It was just to create a combination of right-handed batsmen.

It is noteworthy that on the basis of the superb bowling of Chris Woakes (4/55), England piled India’s first innings for 191 runs on the first day of the fourth Test match being played at The Oval on Thursday. England, at the end of day’s play, have scored 53 for three in their first innings and are currently trailing by 138 runs from India. David Malan is at the crease till stumps, scoring 26 runs off 46 balls with the help of four fours and Craig Overton scoring one run. From India, Jasprit Bumrah has got two wickets and Umesh Yadav has got one wicket so far.

