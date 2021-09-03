Startup offers digital account and credit for teenagers

Adolescents are a risky audience: although many of them do not yet have their own income, those who already have or enjoy a good allowance are an avid consumer niche. Fintech Z1, created this year, targets these people with its digital account and prepaid credit card.

While Brazil does not carry out its late 2020 Census, projections by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate that in 2021 the country has about 28.9 million people from Generation Z, between 9 and 26 years old. The startup’s bet on this audience was a MasterCard branded card they call “crébito”, a pun between credit and debit. That is, it can be used in the credit function, but with a value limited to the digital account balance.

“An advantage of the Z1 is that it allows users to send and receive money via Pix, making life easier for the teenager who wants to be an entrepreneur, as we want to serve as a bridge for this Generation Z to make small dreams come true”, says co-founder Sophie Secaf. To use the account, the young person pays R$ 10 per month to fintech.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Z1 App and Card (Image: Disclosure/Z1)

To open an account, teenagers must download the app (iOS | Android), register and indicate a responsible person, who must also register with the app. Access is individual, to give the young person privacy. After the analysis and release of the company, the digital account is opened and the card is sent to the registration’s physical address. Z1 says that all of its communication is user-oriented, not parents and guardians.

The company was founded by João Pedro Thompson (ex-Vereda Educação), Thiago Achatz (ex-Grow Pay), Sophie Secaf (ex-BOX 1824) and Mateus Craveiro (ex-Pagar.me), and received in May this year a contribution of R$ 14 million, in an initial round of fund raising (seed) led by the Homebrew venture capital fund. Some of its angel investors are Renato Freitas and Ariel Lambrecht, the founders of 99.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.