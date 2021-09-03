Avani Lekhara Bronze Medal: Avani Lekhara Bronze Medal: Avani Lekhara creates history in Tokyo Paralympics, won bronze medal after gold – avani lekhara created history to win bronze medal in women 50m rifle 3p sh1 in tokyo paralympics

Highlights

Avani Lekhara wins bronze in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 This is Avani’s second medal in this Paralympics, having won the gold earlier, with Avani winning the medal, India’s 12 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara has created history in the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old Indian shooter won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 with 445.9 points. This is his second medal in the same Paralympics. Earlier, he had won the gold medal in the 10m Rafale. This is India’s 12th medal.

The gold medal in this event was won by Kulping Zhang of China with a score of 457.9, while Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop took the silver with a score of 457.1. India has won the second medal of the day. Prior to Avani, Praveen Kumar won the country a silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event.

In this way Indian team has created history. He currently has 2 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze medals in his account. This is Team India’s best performance in Paralympic history. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals including 2 gold in Rio in 2016.

Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Para-athlete Praveen Kumar amazing in Tokyo, won silver medal in high jump, also made Asian record

Won Gold in 10m Air Rifle

Earlier Avani Lekhara had won the gold medal. She won the Gold Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Lekhara scored 249.6 in the final. He equaled the world record. He qualified in the final with a 7th place and scored a total of 621.7 points.