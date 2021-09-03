How to make the iPhone tell who’s calling

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 3, 2021
0

Do you usually receive a lot of calls on your iPhone during your day to day? Probably some of these calls can happen when the iPhone isn’t around, or you’re doing some activity that makes it inconvenient to look at the screen and see who’s calling.

In this sense, the Telephone app has the feature Advertise Calls. In conjunction with Siri, anyone calling your iPhone will have their name or number announced out loud so you know who’s calling without looking at their smartphone.

This feature also works if you are using any headset or are connected to a car via Bluetooth. Plus, if you’re using second-generation AirPods or a Beats headset, you can also take calls more conveniently, without having to say “What’s up Siri”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Follow the step-by-step steps we’ve prepared for you to learn how to activate the Announce Calls feature on your iPhone.

Making the iPhone tell who’s calling

Step 1: Open the Settings app. Then tap “Phone”.

Enter the Phone app settings on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Go to “Announce Calls” and choose one of the available options:

“Always”: Siri will always announce incoming calls on iPhone. “Headphones and Car”: If you are using headphones connected to the car via Bluetooth, Siri will loudly announce the calls over the device’s speaker. Headphones Only”: Siri will only announce calls when using a headset. Choose one of the available options to activate Siri’s call announcement – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If you want to disable the feature, just follow the step by step and choose the option “Never”.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 3, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of shahid afridi taliban: watch video how shahid afridi prasies taliban, naila inayat says he should be taliban next pm

shahid afridi taliban: watch video how shahid afridi prasies taliban, naila inayat says he should be taliban next pm

August 31, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan statement from Angelina Jolie: I am ashamed as an American

Afghanistan statement from Angelina Jolie: I am ashamed as an American

August 24, 2021
Photo of chetan sharma fifer vs england: india tour of england 2021 remembering chetan sharma fifer vs england in 1986

chetan sharma fifer vs england: india tour of england 2021 remembering chetan sharma fifer vs england in 1986

August 27, 2021
Photo of india vs england 3rd test 2021 day 3 match report and highlights; ENG vs IND highlights: After Rohit, Pujara and Kohli’s unmatched batting, India’s name on the third day

india vs england 3rd test 2021 day 3 match report and highlights; ENG vs IND highlights: After Rohit, Pujara and Kohli’s unmatched batting, India’s name on the third day

August 27, 2021
Back to top button