How to make the iPhone tell who’s calling

Do you usually receive a lot of calls on your iPhone during your day to day? Probably some of these calls can happen when the iPhone isn’t around, or you’re doing some activity that makes it inconvenient to look at the screen and see who’s calling.

In this sense, the Telephone app has the feature Advertise Calls. In conjunction with Siri, anyone calling your iPhone will have their name or number announced out loud so you know who’s calling without looking at their smartphone.

This feature also works if you are using any headset or are connected to a car via Bluetooth. Plus, if you’re using second-generation AirPods or a Beats headset, you can also take calls more conveniently, without having to say “What’s up Siri”.

Follow the step-by-step steps we’ve prepared for you to learn how to activate the Announce Calls feature on your iPhone.

Making the iPhone tell who’s calling

Step 1: Open the Settings app. Then tap “Phone”.

Enter the Phone app settings on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: Go to “Announce Calls” and choose one of the available options:

“Always”: Siri will always announce incoming calls on iPhone. “Headphones and Car”: If you are using headphones connected to the car via Bluetooth, Siri will loudly announce the calls over the device’s speaker. Headphones Only”: Siri will only announce calls when using a headset. Choose one of the available options to activate Siri’s call announcement – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If you want to disable the feature, just follow the step by step and choose the option “Never”.

