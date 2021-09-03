Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Praveen Kumar ne tokyo Paralympics-2021 me jeeta Silver Medal; Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Para-athlete Praveen Kumar amazing in Tokyo, won silver medal in high jump, also made Asian record

Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Praveen Kumar ne tokyo Paralympics-2021 me jeeta Silver Medal; Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Para-athlete Praveen Kumar amazing in Tokyo, won silver medal in high jump, also made Asian record

Tokyo

Indian athletes continue to excel at Tokyo Paralympics. Para-athlete Praveen Kumar on Friday won the silver medal in the high jump T-44 with a jump of 2.07 meters. He also made an Asian record. This is the Indian team’s 11th medal in the Tokyo Olympics, while the fourth medal in the high jump.

In this way Indian team has created history. He currently has 2 Gold, 6 Silver and 3 Bronze medals in his account. This is Team India’s best performance in Paralympic history. Earlier, the Indian team had won 4 medals including 2 gold in Rio in 2016.

Paralympics: Sumit created history, what did PM Modi say on the phone?

The gold medal in this event went to Great Britain’s Broome-Edwards Jonathan (2.10m), while the bronze medal was won by Poland’s Lepiato Masiejo (2.04m).

Devendra Jhajharia: 40-year-old Devendra Jhajharia created history in Paralympics, see- Celebration in Dhani

Athletes won medals in high jump

An 18-year-old para-athlete from Noida won the silver medal by hoisting the flag in Tokyo. Prior to Praveen, Mariyappan Thangavelu of India won silver, while Sharad Kumar won bronze in the T63 event of high jump. In T47, Nishad Kumar won the silver medal with the Asian record.

Praveen Kumar Silver Medal: Para-athlete Praveen Kumar amazing in Tokyo, won silver medal in high jump, also made Asian record