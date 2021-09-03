Mercado Points: understand how the Mercado Livre points program works

Currently, when using Mercado Livre, you receive points and, with them, you can level up. They are used to be exchanged for benefits on and off the platform, such as free shipping, free returns or even discounts on streaming platforms.

How the Points Market works

The loyalty program starts to be in effect when the user registers, already counting this action as level one. To accumulate more points, it is necessary to fulfill objectives on the platform, buy products, accumulate payments with your Mercado Pago digital wallet or even make a car reservation.

In this case, you do not exchange the points for a discount or use them, but, depending on your level, you have access to benefits in Mercado Livre.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Each point has one year of validity since it is added to your profile. With that, you can use it to get benefits like discounts on streaming services or even try them out for a month; in addition, on the platform, it is possible to have access to offers and even free shipping on products where the promotion is specified.

Market Points: what are the levels

As we said, when performing actions on the platform, the user receives a score and, when accumulating, level up. It is also possible to fall, as when expiring points, for example. See what it takes to reach each level in the Points Market:

Level 1: it is necessary to complete a registration in the Free Market; Level 2: have 100 points; Level 3: have 300 points; Level 4: have 1,000 points; Level 5: have 2,500 points; Level 6: have 4,500 points.

Market Points: what are the benefits at each level

As we pointed out, you cannot exchange points for products, but, based on your level, have access to discounts, among others. Find out what the benefits are at each level:

Level 1 and 2: discount on payments made with QR Code, free shipping on (identified) products on purchases starting at R$79, benefits on subscriptions (in the case of level 2, it is written to be higher, but not specified) and free returns ; Level 3: discount on QR Code payments, 10% discount on shipping, free shipping on products starting at R$79; subscription benefits, access to exclusive offers and free returns; Level 4: discount on payments with QR Code, 20% discount on shipping, free shipping on products from R$79; subscription benefits, access to exclusive offers and free returns; Level 5: Discount on QR Code payments, 30% discount on shipping, free shipping on products from R$79; benefits on subscriptions, access to exclusive offers and free returns, a free QR Code digital withdrawal per month and preferential service for your queries; Level 6: discount on QR Code payments, 45% discount on shipping, free shipping on products starting at R$79; benefits on subscriptions, access to exclusive offers and free returns, two free digital withdrawals with QR Code per month, preferential service for your queries and R$10 discount per month with QR Code for payments in stores.

Paid Market: how to know how many points and what level you are at

Step 1: Access the Mercado Livre platform (Android | iOS | Web) and click on the menu to access your profile.

Access your Mercado Livre account and click on the profile (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: under your name your level and score will appear; press to proceed.

Below your username your level and score will appear (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: If you want to keep track of how many points are left to get to the next step, click on the next step arrow.

See level details such as benefits (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: You can see what benefits are available at your level, in addition to the missing score.

Find out how many points are left to reach the next level (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know the Mercado Points and know how to see what level you are at to take advantage of the promotions of Mercado Livre.

This article is not an editorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.