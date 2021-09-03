NFTs moved more than $3 billion in August

The market for digital assets that use blockchain to make them unique properties (so-called NFTs) continues to break records. A Bloomberg report informs that non-fungible tokens moved over US$ 3 billion in a single sales platform (something around R$ 15,550 trillion at the current price) during August.

OpenSea, the current largest NFT sales platform, has seen over 300 million single-day transactions over the past month, and has also carried consistent sales amount over the past 31 days. The numbers made August the period with the highest turnover in OpenSea history.

For analysts, the steady rise of the NFT market may start to show a stampede from investments in Bitcoin and stock memes like GameStop. Digital collectibles have seen more growth than both categories in recent months.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Some examples of the NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club (Image: Reproduction/Bored Ape Yacht Club)

In August, the NFT market was constantly cited on social media, thanks to the marketing of funny images of monkeys and penguins, known by the names of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguin, respectively. The one for the simian was sold for US$ 150,000 (almost R$ 780 thousand), and the one for the seabird for US$ 10 thousand (close to R$ 52 thousand).

In the same month, a collection of non-fungible tokens inspired by the Tulip Fever that occurred in the 16th century in Holland ended up selling an image for US$ 50,000 (about R$ 260,000), making it another curious chapter in history. marketing of NFTs.

The explosion of NFTs took place in March 2021, and since then, the market has been showing monthly growth. Most purchase transactions for non-fungible tokens are carried out with Ethereum (ETH), also contributing to the historical high of the cryptocurrency.

Source: Business Insider, Bloomberg

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.