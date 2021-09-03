DirecTV Go (Android | iOS | Web) is an IPTV service authorized by Anatel that was launched at the end of 2020. With it, it is possible to watch several channels over the internet, being an alternative to pay TV and streaming services.

There are two types of subscription to the service: the first, monthly, for R$69.90, which has more than 70 live channels and OnDemand content, movies and series, and the second, which is annual, for R$699.00. In both you can see through your mobile phone, tablet and Smart TV. Furthermore, it is possible to add other packages, such as TeleCine or even sports channels. Learn how to subscribe to the service.

How to subscribe to DirecTV Go

Step 1: Access the DirecTV Go website and scroll to the plans and choose whether you want monthly or yearly and click on the button “Try it free for 7 days”.

Access the service’s website and choose your plan (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: If you wish, you can customize your subscription by adding other packages, such as Brasileirão Premiere, Conmebol TV, HBOMax, TeleCine, Combate and ESPN Extra. If you don’t want to add any, just hit the “Continue” button.

If you wish, you can customize your subscription with other packages (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: Enter your first name, last name, e-mail and password to create the account and click the “I accept” button if you agree with the terms of use of the platform.

Create your service account to continue (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: Enter your personal data such as CPF and billing (credit card and billing address) and click “Start”.

Submit your billing data to subscribe to DirecTV Go (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! You will be entitled to seven free days to try the platform and, after this period, the value of the DirecTV Go package that you subscribed will count.

