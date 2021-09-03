team india black arm bands: why team india wearing black arm bands in the kennington oval against england in fourth test match Know the reason

New Delhi

The Indian cricket team landed at the Kennington Oval with a black band on the arm in the fourth Test match of the series against hosts England (India vs England 4th Test). Kohli and Company did this in honor of veteran coach Vasu Paranjpe, considered the Dronacharya of Mumbai cricket, who passed away on Monday.

Paranjpe had been a national selector. He scored 785 runs in 29 first-class matches but these figures do not describe his greatness. His knowledge of the game and the ability to work on the mindset of the players made him special. He spoke Hindi, English, Marathi and Gujarati fluently.

He was the captain of the Dadar Union team from where stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar emerged. He was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the preparation camp for the Indian team in Mumbai before the 1987 World Cup.

England won the toss and elected to bowl

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first at Kennington Oval. India made two changes in their playing XI. Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur have come in place of pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, while England have brought in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in place of Sam Curran.

The 5 match test series is tied

The 5-match series is currently tied at 1-1. The first test match played in Nottingham was a draw, while the second test match was won by India by 151 runs. In the third Test at Headingley, the hosts made a spectacular comeback after winning by an innings and 76 runs.