Reddit (Android l iOS l Web) is a social network that, although not in the spotlight like Instagram, has thousands of supporters. With a structure based on communities — or forums, as you prefer — the platform activates a distant memory of the late Orkut. Just like the old social network, Reddit displays the status of users. This, while very useful, is not always welcome.

After all, at times, the user just wants to browse the posts and comments without engaging in interactions on the social network. To increase privacy and, of course, avoid unwanted interruptions, see how to hide your online status on Reddit.

How to hide your online status on Reddit

through the app

Step 1: Access Reddit by mobile phone and, in the upper left corner, select the profile icon;

Click on your avatar to access the option. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Below the account name you will see the status. By default, the social network displays when you are active. But to hide your online status, just disable the option. To do this, simply tap the status. By doing this, your preference will apply to all devices.

And disable status display. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

By the computer

Step 1: On PC, the process is not much different. Access the social network through the browser and click on the profile icon, now positioned in the upper right corner of the screen;

Again, click on the avatar. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: With that, a small tab with editing options and some features will be displayed. Right at the top of it will be the status. To hide it, just tap the indicated button.

To show online status, you already know: just go through the same process. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to hide your online status on Reddit.

