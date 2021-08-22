Michael Vaughan on Root: Michael Vaughan slams coach chris silverwood and captain joe root for England’s bouncer strategy against India in lords test

Highlights

India thrashed England by 151 runs at Lord’s Third Test match of the series will be played at Headingley from 25 to host Joe Root & Co. London

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized his national cricket team’s head coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root for their bouncer tactics during the second Test against India.

Before lunch on the fifth and final day of the match, England bowlers made frequent bouncers for India’s tail batsmen Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. With the help of an unbroken partnership of 89 runs for the ninth wicket between these two, India set a target of 272 runs in front of England and later their team was dismissed for 120 runs.

Vaughan wrote in a Facebook post, “During the 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, the collapse was the worst attitude the England Test team has had in years.”

Bumrah, who had bounced the lower order batsmen of England, especially James Anderson, had to face bouncers when he came to bat. Meanwhile, he also had an argument with fast bowler Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

However, this strategy of England did not prove to be effective and Bumrah and Shami were successful in putting India in a better position. Vaughan said,

A lot has been written about this and it has been said that England’s strategy to bounce Jasprit Bumrah backfired. Joe Root was really disappointed by some of his senior players who should have intervened immediately but I expected the coach to intervene as well.

Vaughan said, ‘Why didn’t Silverwood send someone to the field with water to tell Root what was going on and he immediately changed his strategy. I know Duncan Fletcher would have done the same thing to me if I did. Vaughan said that this season, England missed the opportunity in their hands. “It was a crucial moment in the second Test and England lost it,” he said. Silverwood was also responsible for this.