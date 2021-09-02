virat fastest 23 thousand runs: virat kohli creates world record, completes fastest 23,000 international runs, surpasses sachin tendulkar: Virat Kohli created history, Sachin Tendulkar also left behind

Highlights

England won the toss and decided to bowl first India made 2 changes in their playing XI Both the teams are at 1-1 level in the 5-match series New Delhi

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has registered a big achievement in his name against England in the fourth test match (India vs England 4th Test) at Kennington Oval. On Thursday, Virat completed the fastest 23,000 runs in international cricket with a run in the first innings.

Kohli opens his account with a four off Anderson’s ball. During this, Virat left behind many legends including Sachin Tendulkar. Virat achieved this feat in 490 innings while Sachin had to take 522 innings to score 23 thousand international runs.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting did this feat in 544 innings while former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis did 551 innings. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara made 568 while former Indian captain Rahul Dravid had set this record in 576 innings. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene had completed his 23 thousand international runs in 645 innings.

This record is also in the name of Kohli.

Kohli’s name is the record of making the fastest 20 thousand, 21 thousand and 22 thousand international runs. The Indian captain played 417 innings to score 20 thousand runs while he took 435 innings for 21 thousand. Kohli scored 22 thousand runs in 462 innings.

England won the toss and elected to bowl

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first at Kennington Oval. India made two changes in their playing XI. Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur have come in place of pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, while England have brought in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in place of Sam Curran.

The 5 match test series is tied

The 5-match series is currently tied at 1-1. The first test match played in Nottingham was a draw, while the second test match was won by India by 151 runs. In the third Test at Headingley, the hosts made a spectacular comeback after winning by an innings and 76 runs.