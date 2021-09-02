Flash Panjshir statement from the USA: The military operation has ended

Commenting on the withdrawal from Afghanistan at the daily press conference, Kirby said, “We spent blood and treasure so that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven (for terrorist groups) again, and in the process, we helped build the Afghan forces’ capabilities and competence on the ground, but frankly, no one said they would fight. He couldn’t have guessed.” said.

“MILITARY OPERATION ENDED”

Asked whether they would support the groups in Panjshir against the Taliban in the clashes between local groups and the Taliban in the province of Panjshir, Kirby said, “The US military operation in Afghanistan has come to an end.” replied, implying that they would not be involved in the conflicts here.