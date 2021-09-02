India women’s cricket team: Indian women’s cricket team is living in segregation small rooms in Australia

New Delhi

The Indian women’s cricket team has been kept in isolation in small rooms in a hotel in Brisbane, in which they have spent only four days of a strict 14-day quarantine. According to a BCCI official, this has started affecting the players.

A BCCI (Cricket Board of India) official said that the rooms in the quarantine facility provided by the government are very small in which the players are able to do only light exercise.

The officer said, ‘The rooms are very small. You can’t do much training in it. Although there are no security personnel deployed there as was the case with the players in Britain but still the segregation is very strict.

He said, ‘However, the food that is being given is fine and the food menu is changing every day. But two weeks will be very challenging. Players in Britain were allowed to practice in the first week of isolation as they had spent two weeks in isolation in Mumbai.

The women’s team arrived in Brisbane on Monday to play three ODIs, one day-night Test and three T20 Internationals. The schedule also changed due to restrictions related to Kovid-19 in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. All matches will now be played in Queensland and the series will begin on 21 September after a two-day delay.

The men’s cricket team, which toured Australia this year, was allowed to train for a limited time during their quarantine. But the women’s team will be confined to hotel rooms for 14 days.

Indian women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar tweeted a photo of his room window and wrote, “As long as you have a window, life is exciting.”