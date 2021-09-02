Best apps to backup your phone

Do you have an active backup on your mobile? If the answer is no, it’s time to configure your backup: in the event of an emergency or loss of the device, there will be a digital space with stored files, reducing the risk of losing important information.

Backing up to devices such as memory cards and external hard drive has already enjoyed greater popularity. The most common services are cloud storage, which allow you to access files on different devices and also provide real-time synchronization. Android and iOS have native options and third-party backup-oriented apps. See the main options!

1. Google Drive

Google Drive is the native option for backups on Android. The app includes real-time synchronization and allows you to configure the frequency of automatic updates on your mobile. Among the supported files, you can store applications, photos, videos, SMS or MMS messages, call history, device settings and your Google account data.

Google Drive is the native option on Android phones (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Drive’s cloud storage space even lets you save Gmail files and sync saved images and videos to Google Photos. All your files are linked to your Google account and can be accessed through other devices, including a desktop version. On Android, Drive is also used to backup WhatsApp conversations. The iOS version, on the other hand, does not allow automatic backup setup, but stores contacts, calendar events, photos and videos.

Each account created on Google has 15 GB available for Drive, Photos and Gmail storage. If you want to expand your cloud space limit, you must subscribe to one of the plans offered by Google One (Android | iOS), with options starting at 100 GB for R$ 6.99 per month.

2. iCloud

Compatibility: iOS Price: free

On iOS, the backup tool is handled by iCloud. Your files are linked to your Apple ID and can be quickly accessed by the service on other company devices, such as iPad and computers running macOS, in addition to receiving a version for Windows.

Use iCloud to backup your iPhone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

iCloud can store data from individually selected apps, backup from your Apple Watch, device settings, messages, passwords, ringtones, photos and videos. Photos media content and annotations created by Notes are also linked to the service and synced for access on other devices. Backing up can be done automatically by iPhone settings.

The iCloud account has 5 GB of free storage. To expand the space, it is necessary to purchase a service’s storage plan, with options starting at R$ 3.50 per month for 50 GB.

3. pCloud

pCloud is a cloud storage and backup option that uses TLS/SSL encryption to protect your files. It has versions for computers and cell phones, with the possibility of saving photos, videos and documents from your device and recovering backups saved for up to one year.

Save files from your computer and mobile phone to pCloud (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Compared to Google Drive and iCloud, pCloud cannot store app data, message history and device settings. On the other hand, it is an interesting tool to transfer photos and videos, with functionality to automatically synchronize your image gallery.

pCloud’s free plan can reach 10GB when completing actions within the app, such as enabling sync and adding files. To expand storage, you can purchase paid plans, with versions starting at 500 GB for R$19.90 per month.

4. OneDrive

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service. If you already use the tool to backup in Windows, it is an interesting option to also concentrate your mobile phone files in the same place. The app allows you to store and synchronize documents, photos and videos from your gallery.

Microsoft tool can be used in your backup (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Among the app’s functions, you can activate the automatic upload of photos and videos saved by your camera. In addition, the tool provides the “Personal Safe”, used to hide and protect important files with a password. There is also an option to share files with other people.

OneDrive is linked to your Microsoft account and provides 5GB of storage space in the free version. It is possible to purchase plans to increase this limit, with options starting at 100 GB for R$9 per month.

5. Dropbox

Dropbox is yet another versatile cloud storage tool for mobile phones and computers. In the app for Android and iOS, it is possible to store documents, photos and videos, in addition to protecting access with a password.

Dropbox is an option for photos and videos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The tool also allows you to automatically sync photos and videos taken by your phone’s camera. To concentrate personal and professional activities, you can use Dropbox Paper to create and share customizable documents and send files via Dropbox Transfer.

The service’s free plan has less cloud storage space than the other options on the list, with only 2GB available. You can increase this limit to 2TB with the paid version, offered for $11.99 on the monthly plan.

