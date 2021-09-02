Taliban decision from the White House

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
0

INTERESTING “AUCTION” DIALOGUE BETWEEN PSAKI AND MALE REPORTER

On the other hand, there was an interesting dialogue between Psaki and the male reporter in the press room regarding the controversial law that went into effect yesterday in Texas, which prohibits women from having abortions after the 6th week of pregnancy.

The reporter asked, “Why does Biden, who is Catholic, support abortion when Catholicism does not?” On the question, “I know you have never faced such choices, you have never been pregnant, but this is a very difficult choice for women.” used the phrase.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 2, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Turkey to help Canada negotiate with Taliban

Turkey to help Canada negotiate with Taliban

August 31, 2021
Photo of Punjab government names after Indian hockey players: Punjab government names 10 government schools after Olympic medal winning hockey team Players: Government schools named after 10 Olympic hockey players, Punjab government’s big decision

Punjab government names after Indian hockey players: Punjab government names 10 government schools after Olympic medal winning hockey team Players: Government schools named after 10 Olympic hockey players, Punjab government’s big decision

August 22, 2021
Photo of Statement by President Biden on Afghanistan

Statement by President Biden on Afghanistan

August 22, 2021
Photo of ajinkya rahane in team: Indian captain Virat Kohli has four important questions before the Oval Test

ajinkya rahane in team: Indian captain Virat Kohli has four important questions before the Oval Test

September 1, 2021
Back to top button