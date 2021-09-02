Taliban decision from the White House

INTERESTING “AUCTION” DIALOGUE BETWEEN PSAKI AND MALE REPORTER

On the other hand, there was an interesting dialogue between Psaki and the male reporter in the press room regarding the controversial law that went into effect yesterday in Texas, which prohibits women from having abortions after the 6th week of pregnancy.

The reporter asked, “Why does Biden, who is Catholic, support abortion when Catholicism does not?” On the question, “I know you have never faced such choices, you have never been pregnant, but this is a very difficult choice for women.” used the phrase.