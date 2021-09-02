india vs england 4th test: IND vs ENG Highlights: india vs england 4th test day 1 highlights, shardul thakur scores 31 ball half century, umesh, bumrah help india fight back in oval test

Highlights

Shardul Thakur hit a half-century in 31 balls, Bumrah dismissed Burns and Haseeb Hameed, Umesh Yadav sent Root to the Pavilion Oval

After the blazing batting of Shardul Thakur, India was able to make a great comeback against England in the fourth Test match on the back of the superb bowling of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. After being bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings, Team India took 3 wickets for 53 runs in England till the end of the day’s play.

Comeback man Umesh Yadav gave India great success by taking a big wicket of captain Joe Root in the last moments of the last session of the game. Root is the same batsman who had scored 3 consecutive centuries in the current series. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled well with the new ball. David Malan returned unbeaten on 26, while nightwatchman Craig Overton is supporting him by scoring one run.

No Jai-Viru needed if this Thakur is at the crease

Bumrah gave 2 blows to England for 6 runs

With only 6 runs added to England’s total, Bumrah got India off to a great start by dismissing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. Burns was dismissed after scoring 5 runs in 11 balls, while Haseeb could not even open the account. Root was dismissed after scoring 21 runs off 25 balls. For India, Bumrah took two while Umesh took one wicket.

Kohli and Shardul hit half-centuries

India scored 191 runs in the first innings on the basis of captain Virat Kohli’s 50 and Shardul Thakur’s flamboyant half-century. Kohli completed his fifty in 96 balls. Kohli, who scored his last Test century in November 2019, put up some decent cover drives but was caught behind the wicket by Ollie Robinson with a simple catch to Jonny Bairstow.

Kohli is unable to find the cut of Robinson’s balls, see how he made his face after getting out

Shardul completes his fifty with a six

Shardul finds a place in the team only because he knows how to bat as well as bowl fast, but completing a half-century in 31 balls was no fluke. It was not a blind-swinging innings. Those bowlers before whom all the Surma was piled up, suddenly it seemed like a child’s play to hit boundaries in every corner of the field. Together with Umesh Yadav, 63 runs in just 48 balls for the eighth wicket. If it had not been for Palghar’s courage, then undoubtedly India would not have been able to score 191 runs.

Shardul overtook Viru during his swashbuckling innings of 57 off 36 balls. In this innings adorned with seven fours and three sixes, he completed his fifty in just 31 balls. With this, he now also became the fastest batsman to score against England. Opening Sehwag had scored a half-century in 32 balls in Chennai, but this innings played on foreign soil in these adverse conditions will always be remembered.

Jadeja had landed before Rahane, the plan failed, what was the strategy to send him to number five

Root gave life to Kohli

Earlier, Joe Root had left Kohli’s catch at slips off Chris Woakes but it did not cause much damage. Despite hitting eight good boundaries in his innings, Kohli lost his wicket on a ball outside off-stump. Kohli, who has been criticized for keeping veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the team on a pitch favored by spinners, was under heavy pressure to play big innings but once again failed to reach the triple digit mark.

Brilliant bowling from Woakes

Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (14) also returned to the pavilion in the second session. Jadeja, who came at number five above Rahane in the batting order, was caught by Woakes in the hands of Root. At the same time, Rahane, who was struggling with poor form, returned by catching Moeen Ali at third slip off Craig Overton.

Earlier, England’s pace attack, strengthened by the return of Woakes, once again shook the foundation of the Indian batting top order and India lost three wickets for 54 runs by lunch. After a good start, openers Rohit Sharma (11) and KL Rahul (17) lost their wickets to the fast bowlers. While Cheteshwar Pujara (4) was sent to the pavilion by James Anderson on a very beautiful ball.

ENGvIND: James Anderson playing with a bloody knee, photo viral on social media

Root won the toss and decided to bowl

England captain Joe Root won the toss after seeing the clouds in the sky and took the right decision to bowl. Rohit and Rahul added 28 runs in a 35-minute partnership but Woakes broke the partnership and deprived India of a good start.

Woakes took one wicket for four runs in five overs. A full length ball with extra bounce, Rohit caught it to wicketkeeper Bairstow. Robinson, who had hit three fours, was sent to the pavilion on the short pitch ball. He was dismissed lbw after scoring 17 runs in 44 balls. A review was taken after the on-field umpire was given out but the TV umpire upheld his decision. Kohli came to the crease to support Pujara and was seen batting defensively except for a four.

ENGvIND: Anderson became a call for Pujara, hunted for the record 11th time

Anderson got Pujara caught behind the wicket. India’s three wickets had fallen for 39 runs. Jadeja then came to the crease to put pressure on the bowlers with a left-right combination in batting.