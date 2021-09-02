How to pin a comment to TikTok

How to pin a comment to TikTok

If you use TikTok a lot (Android | iOS) and, in addition to the information given in video, you want to complement them with text, you can pin comments. That way, you can have text highlighted in your videos for followers to see.

The process is very fast and simple, besides being the same on both Android and iPhone phones. Check out our tutorial below.

How to pin a comment to TikTok

Step 1: Access TikTok and, on the bottom bar, press “Profile”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access your TikTok profile (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: Enter the video where you want to pin the comment.

Choose the video you want to pin the comment to (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: Press the “Comments” icon to continue.

Click on the comments icon (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: Find the comment or type it in and hold it. A dialog box with several options will appear. Select “Pin Comment”.

Hold it and choose the option to pin comment (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 5: The comment will appear with a “Pined” tag underneath.

You will see a tag under the pinned comment (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to pin important comments to your TikTok videos.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.